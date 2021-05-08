KeeperDAO Price Reaches $438.23 (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 8th. In the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $15.96 million and approximately $5.39 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeeperDAO coin can now be bought for $438.23 or 0.00743521 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00081053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00021219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00064606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.49 or 0.00102623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.01 or 0.00763512 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,396.87 or 0.09156603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO (CRYPTO:ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,430 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

