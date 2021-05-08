Kellogg Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:K)

Kellogg (NYSE:K) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 16,979 call options on the company. This is an increase of 230% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,145 call options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on K. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $4,856,705.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $30,310,063. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg stock opened at $66.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.06 and a 200 day moving average of $61.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

