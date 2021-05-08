Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on July 8th

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Kennedy-Wilson has raised its dividend by 25.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

KW stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.14. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, CFO Justin Enbody sold 46,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $954,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 468,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,692,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kent Y. Mouton sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $756,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 542,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,098,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

