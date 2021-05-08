Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) a €670.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €670.00 ($788.24) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €710.00 ($835.29) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €450.00 ($529.41) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €483.00 ($568.24) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €559.22 ($657.91).

Shares of FRA RAA traded down €0.40 ($0.47) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €774.40 ($911.06). 14,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €686.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of €724.44. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a twelve month high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

