Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €67.00 Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on VNA. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €64.81 ($76.24).

Get Vonovia alerts:

Shares of VNA opened at €51.82 ($60.96) on Wednesday. Vonovia has a 1-year low of €43.97 ($51.73) and a 1-year high of €62.74 ($73.81). The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion and a PE ratio of 8.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €56.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.