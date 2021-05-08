Key Financial Inc Boosts Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Key Financial Inc grew its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,667,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Corning by 629.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $89,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,539 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $67,269,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,718,000 after buying an additional 1,124,877 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 805.1% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,194,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,993,000 after buying an additional 1,062,315 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus upped their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,285,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,804. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.00, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.64. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. Corning’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In other Corning news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $112,698.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 35,168 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $1,618,783.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,521,807 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,001,063. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

