Key Financial Inc Has $314,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 45,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 64.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 169,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,225,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.61. 2,598,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,162,835. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.74 and its 200-day moving average is $122.71. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $90.98 and a 1-year high of $140.75.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.