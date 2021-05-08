Key Financial Inc Increases Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3,000.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Illumina by 28.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Illumina by 0.8% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,709 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Illumina by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,633,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $6.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $383.94. The company had a trading volume of 703,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 89.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $400.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.87. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.89.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,446,688.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,728 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,210 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

