KeyCorp Increases AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target to $150.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AME. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.29.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $137.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.57. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $75.22 and a twelve month high of $138.06. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,258 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,035. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

