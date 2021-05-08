Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) – B. Riley reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Kimball International in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kimball International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kimball International had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.34%.

NASDAQ KBAL opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.57. Kimball International has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $470.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimball International in the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimball International by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimball International by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.