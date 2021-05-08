Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KRP. TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of KRP stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.41. The company had a trading volume of 270,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $740.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.14. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $12.48.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.66 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 165.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 289.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

