Kimberly Parry Organics (OTCMKTS:KPOC) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Kimberly Parry Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPOC)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Kimberly Parry Organics shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 147,652 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Kimberly Parry Organics (OTCMKTS:KPOC)

Kimberly Parry Organics Inc manufactures and distributes spa and resort products. It offers organic skin care, organic bath and body, organic mom and baby care, gift, manicure/pedicure and prenatal, and organic spa treatment products. The company serves retail and professional markets; and sells its products online.

