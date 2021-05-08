Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) PT Raised to $180.00

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $179.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kinaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from $250.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from $260.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.71.

Shares of Kinaxis stock opened at $121.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.56. Kinaxis has a 1-year low of $101.82 and a 1-year high of $168.00.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

