KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Raised to $66.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.54.

KKR traded up $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $58.72. 2,574,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,726,010. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $59.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.91.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,742,546 shares of company stock valued at $121,410,741. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

