Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Acquires New Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,722,000 after purchasing an additional 80,271 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $183.32 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $189.59. The company has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 145,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,780 shares of company stock worth $925,528 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.