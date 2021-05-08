Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Lowers Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,054,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,408,000 after acquiring an additional 225,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,121,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,355,000 after acquiring an additional 206,284 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,597,000 after acquiring an additional 167,573 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,526,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,505,000 after acquiring an additional 163,748 shares during the period. Finally, Folketrygdfondet raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 5,664,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,645,000 after acquiring an additional 140,792 shares during the period. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $75.66 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $61.53 and a 12-month high of $75.86. The stock has a market cap of $178.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.9494 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

