Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 1,039 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,011,000 after acquiring an additional 314,751 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 170,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 17,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 69,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.23. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $95.26. The company has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

