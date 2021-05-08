Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 146 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CMC Materials by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,477,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,123,000 after acquiring an additional 173,621 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,307,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,807,000 after buying an additional 128,756 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $132,376,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,244,000 after buying an additional 24,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $64,911,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.89.

CCMP stock opened at $166.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.78 and a 200-day moving average of $163.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.92 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. CMC Materials’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.63%.

In other CMC Materials news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,451.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

