Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been assigned a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective by Nord/LB in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) target price on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.60 ($14.82) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €11.65 ($13.71).

Shares of KCO stock opened at €11.69 ($13.75) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.76. Klöckner & Co SE has a twelve month low of €3.21 ($3.78) and a twelve month high of €12.13 ($14.27). The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.04.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

