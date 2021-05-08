Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target Increased to $147.00 by Analysts at Truist

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $89.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KOD. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.00.

KOD stock opened at $101.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.56. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $42.97 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.17). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $913,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at $9,177,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOD. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,777 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,176,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,263 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $170,035,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,961,000 after acquiring an additional 401,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $56,042,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

