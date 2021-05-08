KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) had its price target upped by analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

KVHI stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.79 million, a PE ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 0.81. KVH Industries has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $15.29.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.07 million. On average, analysts anticipate that KVH Industries will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Elizabeth Jackson sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $25,986.87. Also, COO Brent C. Bruun sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,335.00, for a total value of $2,786,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,106,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,180,658 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in KVH Industries by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in KVH Industries by 87.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in KVH Industries by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in KVH Industries by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,089 shares during the last quarter. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

