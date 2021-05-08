Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company operates in three segments: Loans, Securities and Real Estate. It focused on midmarket senior secured commercial real estate first mortgage loans, investment grade-rated securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate and investing in net leased and other commercial real estate. The company also provides services of the commercial real estate industry which includes origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Ladder Capital Corp is headquartered in New York City. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.20.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 100.91 and a quick ratio of 100.91.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

In other news, insider Robert Perelman sold 25,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Also, CAO Kevin Moclair sold 6,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $72,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,273.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,769 shares of company stock valued at $963,927. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

