LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Buys 5,148 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.4% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $115.75. 6,808,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,221,097. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $116.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

