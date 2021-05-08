LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its position in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 553,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after purchasing an additional 69,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,399,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,038,000 after purchasing an additional 59,158 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 30,328 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $685,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

MBWM traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,672. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Mercantile Bank Co. has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $534.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.50.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 45.14%.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

