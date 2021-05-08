LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Makes New Investment in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter worth about $68,692,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the first quarter worth about $16,875,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 447.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,601,000 after buying an additional 116,460 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,733,000 after buying an additional 99,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 115,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,696,000 after buying an additional 74,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $2,097,982.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,208.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,270 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,445. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QDEL traded up $12.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,347,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,933. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $104.40 and a 1-year high of $306.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.05.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $809.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.41 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QDEL. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Quidel from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

