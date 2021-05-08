LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 725 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC reduced its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Hologic makes up about 1.7% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $8,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Hologic by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 173,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after purchasing an additional 54,978 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $2,239,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Hologic by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 47,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,164 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J. purchased a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $1,605,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Hologic by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

HOLX stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.63. 2,416,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.71. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.19 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. Hologic’s revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

