Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) General Counsel Andrew J. Mccormick Sells 784 Shares

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) General Counsel Andrew J. Mccormick sold 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $29,305.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,729.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSEMKT LSF traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.45. The company had a trading volume of 39,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,292.

Get Laird Superfood alerts:

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laird Superfood from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Laird Superfood stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Laird Superfood as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Laird Superfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laird Superfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.