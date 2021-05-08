Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet cut shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $105.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $56.13 and a 12 month high of $106.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.37. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.