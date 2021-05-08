Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of Landec stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88. Landec has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $12.56.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Landec will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Landec news, CEO Albert D. Bolles bought 9,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $95,490.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,062.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 72,515 shares of Landec stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $726,600.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 114,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,830 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Landec by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Landec by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 32,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Landec by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Landec by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

