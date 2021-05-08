Landmark Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LDKB) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDKB) fell 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.80 and last traded at $17.80. 5,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 2,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LDKB)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Landmark Community Bank, provides various financial services to individuals, small businesses, and municipal and corporate customers. It offers personal banking products and services, including savings and checking, money market, club, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit and certificate of deposit registry service; credit cards; and home equity, term, auto, and personal loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

