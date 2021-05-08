Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LRMR. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.38.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.19).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRMR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 229.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 155,146 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 863,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 50.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 18,112 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 123,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 71,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

