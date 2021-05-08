Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) PT Raised to C$202.00

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial to C$202.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Lassonde Industries from C$182.00 to C$186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

TSE:LAS.A opened at C$189.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$180.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$171.95. Lassonde Industries has a twelve month low of C$136.43 and a twelve month high of C$199.00.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

