Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $54.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lattice Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops and markets high performance programmable logic devices and related development system software. Programmable logic devices are standard smiconductor components that can be configured by the end customer as specific logic functions, enabling shorter design cycle times and reduced developpment costs. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LSCC. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $50.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.31. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $58.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $115.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 35,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $1,653,145.83. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,865.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $46,888.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,714.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,617 shares of company stock worth $6,988,373. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,512,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 808,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,067,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,415,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,678,000 after buying an additional 78,398 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,370,000.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

