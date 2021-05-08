Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,526,146 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 85,717 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.54% of Lear worth $276,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LEA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 277.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $195.12 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $87.76 and a 52 week high of $196.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.86, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Lear’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 7.15%.

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

