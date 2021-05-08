Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group raised Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

OTCMKTS LGGNY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.07. 37,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,181. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $20.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $1.9764 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

