Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Brokerages predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) will report sales of $1.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. Leggett & Platt reported sales of $845.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year sales of $4.91 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at $59,200,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at $50,894,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,943,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,590,000 after purchasing an additional 910,934 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,476,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,388,000 after acquiring an additional 398,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 163.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,675,000 after acquiring an additional 289,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.53. The company had a trading volume of 939,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,715. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.67. Leggett & Platt has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $57.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

