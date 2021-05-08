LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $59.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects the people worldwide. LeMaitre develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons and interventionalists. LeMaitre’s diversified product portfolio consists of twelve well-known brand name products used in arteries and veins outside of the heart and are supported by a growing, specialized and highly trained organization of vascular sales professionals. LeMaitre Vascular offers a wide range of innovative products to vascular surgeons and interventionalists for improving procedure efficacy and minimizing patient recovery time. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.67.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $50.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.80. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $54.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 7,500 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $384,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 48,150 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $2,465,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,796,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,184,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,992 shares of company stock valued at $10,596,921 in the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 15.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 325.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

