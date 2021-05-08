LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Research Coverage Started at CICC Research

CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $12.80 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LexinFintech from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. LexinFintech presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.57.

LX traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.23. 507,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,842. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. LexinFintech has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.85 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LexinFintech will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oceanlink Management LTD. acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the 4th quarter worth about $68,578,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in LexinFintech by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,961,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LexinFintech by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after buying an additional 90,937 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,691,000 after purchasing an additional 143,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,355,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after purchasing an additional 122,856 shares in the last quarter.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

