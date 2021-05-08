LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $550.02 Million

Brokerages forecast that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will report sales of $550.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $552.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $548.57 million. LHC Group reported sales of $487.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.92 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%.

LHCG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. LHC Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,723,000 after acquiring an additional 88,322 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in LHC Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its holdings in LHC Group by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 27,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in LHC Group during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $201.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,959. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.30. LHC Group has a one year low of $116.26 and a one year high of $236.81.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

