Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Shares Up 7.3%

Shares of Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) shot up 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.95 and last traded at $8.95. 228 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36.

About Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGF)

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

