Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) had its price target upped by Barclays from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Global presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.12.

NASDAQ:LBTYA traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.72. 1,709,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.34. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $28.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.40.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Global will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $400,622.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,039,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 25.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33,941 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 793,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,680,000 after purchasing an additional 41,925 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Liberty Global by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 533,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 36,686 shares during the period. 24.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

