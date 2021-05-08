Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.48 EPS

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.48, Fidelity Earnings reports.

LILA stock remained flat at $$14.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. 239,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,513. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LILA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

In other news, SVP John M. Winter sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $548,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,317 shares in the company, valued at $784,337.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Balan Nair sold 77,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $1,095,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,011.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 121,486 shares of company stock worth $1,730,529 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

