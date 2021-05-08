Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Liberty Latin America stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.63. 671,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,942. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.00. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

