Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Liberty Latin America stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.63. 671,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,942. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.00. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.44.
Liberty Latin America Company Profile
