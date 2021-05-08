LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.22 million-$18.22 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.01 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LifeMD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of LFMD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 408,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,241. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59. LifeMD has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $33.02.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.29). The company had revenue of $12.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 million.

In related news, COO Brad Michael Roberts acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00.

LifeMD, Inc operates as an online direct-to-patient marketing and telemedicine company with a portfolio of health and wellness brands in the United States. It offers ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand offering virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that will offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

