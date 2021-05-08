Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Lightspeed POS posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lightspeed POS.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.12 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LSPD. Barclays increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

LSPD stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.63. 812,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion and a PE ratio of -77.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.41. Lightspeed POS has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $82.53.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lightspeed POS (LSPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.