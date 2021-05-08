Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Shares Sold by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,916,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,070 shares during the quarter. Limoneira accounts for approximately 3.9% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Limoneira worth $33,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 352,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 212,733 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after acquiring an additional 52,361 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 537.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 32,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 29,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Northland Securities raised Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Limoneira currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

NASDAQ LMNR opened at $18.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.12 million, a P/E ratio of -19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.48%.

In other news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 10,790 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $187,206.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 263,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,548.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 30,850 shares of company stock worth $542,093 and sold 6,119 shares worth $107,346. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

