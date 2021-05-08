Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LNC. Credit Suisse Group lowered Lincoln National from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.86.

LNC stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.30. 1,541,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.86. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $69.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

