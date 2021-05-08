Linde (NYSE:LIN) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Barclays

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $285.00 to $340.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Linde from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a market perform rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $283.87.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of Linde stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,883,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,755. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $283.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.27. The firm has a market cap of $155.45 billion, a PE ratio of 71.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $172.76 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. On average, analysts predict that Linde will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.77%.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Linde by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.