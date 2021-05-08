Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LINX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Linx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

NYSE LINX traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $7.20. The company had a trading volume of 37,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,123. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -720.00 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Linx has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $7.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Linx during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its position in shares of Linx by 1,515,171.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 189,408,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 189,396,460 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linx during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Linx during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linx Company Profile

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.

