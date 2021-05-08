Lipe & Dalton Decreases Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Lipe & Dalton lessened its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $45.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average is $36.16. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.79.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

